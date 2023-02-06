FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection

The regulator's latest communication to the protection industry, issued alongside similar letters to other financial services markets, marks an effort to "help them implement and embed the Duty effectively."

Within its letter addressed to firms engaged in life insurance including pure protection products, the FCA stated it expects the Duty to be a "top priority for you personally" and that the guidelines will enable the sector to be "fit for a digital future" in which customer's diverse and changing needs can be met.

The Duty is described by the regulator in its communication as being "data-led" and the "cornerstone" of its three-years strategy through to 2025.

The letter also addressed the role of outsourced service providers (OSPs) under the Duty, warning that it would be carrying out reviews of how insurers and the OSPs they use interact in its future supervisory work, particularly around how consumer information is shared between the two.

"It is equally important for OSPs to engage with their client firms about the Duty in order to define requirements and agree timelines for delivery of the regulatory change required," the FCA said.

The regulator noted that it acknowledged "operational challenges" posed by the industry's volume and complexity of closed book business, but that firms should not "contract out their regulatory obligations" to OSPs.

"We expect firms to demonstrate robust oversight of any OSP arrangements. In addition, as firms with material influence over consumer outcomes, FCA-regulated OSPs also have their own obligations to ensure they comply with the Duty," the regulator stated.

The FCA's executive director of consumers and competition, Sheldon Mills, said that the authority was "encouraged" by the examples of good practice found throughout its review of implementation plans and that firms are "embracing the shift" of the Consumer Duty.

"Putting good outcomes for customers at the heart of firms' strategies and business objectives will build trust and modernise how we regulate financial services," Mills commented.

"'Leaders have a key role to play here. We have a world-leading financial services industry which serves its customers, colleagues and shareholders well through competition, innovation and leveraging talent.

"We want to see boards and senior management further embed the interests of customers into their firms' culture and purpose."

Immediate focus

Having previously communicated its expectations to life insurance providers in the face of hardships being endured by consumers as a result of the cost of living, the regulator detailed three primary areas of focus relating to the Duty for protection firms in the short-to-medium term in it's letter.

Firstly, the FCA will prioritise engagement with protection firms using OSPs "to a material extent" for customer service operations - in addition to the OSP firms - as to how compliance with the Consumer Duty will be achieved by the July 2023 implementation date.

Secondly, the regulator stated it will engage with product manufacturers about their readiness levels to being sharing information with distributors in April. The FCA stated an essential part of this element will be the completion of reviews of existing open products and the ability to provide evidence of this.

Thirdly, the regulator will engage with firms with "material closed books" about planning for the July 2024 compliance target, particularly those firms that utilise OSPs. Warning that firms should not "underestimate the scale of work involved," the FCA also noted that firms will need to demonstrate approaches to "product portfolios/universe and prioritising the reviews that will be required."

Linked to the third point, the FCA stated it will also want to understand whether firms are planning "any more complex solutions" such as product simplification or migration.