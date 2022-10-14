Consumer Duty and Protection: The impact

In the first of a three-part series exploring Consumer Duty and the protection sector, Andrew Gething of MorganAsh explains the impact of the new duty on intermediaries and providers.
Businesses across financial services have been trying to get their heads around the FCA's new Consumer Duty regulations. From July 2023, firms will be required to ensure they deliver good outcomes for customers, with a clear focus on vulnerability, ongoing monitoring, and evidence. However, firms soon face the first deadline with implementation plans needing to be ready for FCA review by the end of October. As the purpose of the protection industry is to reduce harm, it should be in a good position to meet the demands. While there are some challenges, this is a major opportunity for ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.