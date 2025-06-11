Sarah Pritchard named FCA's deputy CEO

Sarah Pritchard has been promoted to the newly created role of deputy CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to manage its growing remit, support growth and drive reform.
The regulator said its expanded remit included integration of the Payment Systems Regulator, regulation of stablecoin and crypto firms alongside buy now pay later activities. Pritchard will also support the watchdog's increasingly international focus, "given its role supporting UK growth and competitiveness". Pritchard joined the FCA in June 2021 to jointly lead the supervision, policy and competition division. She previously led the FCA's markets function. Nikhil Rathi, CEO, FCA, said: "Since joining us, Sarah helped bring together our supervision, policy and competition funct...
