In an update yesterday (11 December, 2025), the FCA said the interim report and findings - which were originally aimed to be published at the end of 2025 - will be delayed to the start of 2026. Stephanie Charman, CEO, the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), told COVER: "AMI is disappointed the FCA has pushed back publication of its interim report until early 2026. Delays in concluding the market study creates uncertainty for firms and the wider market." Many mortgage intermediary firms have dedicated "significant" time and resource to compiling and submitting the FCA's data ...