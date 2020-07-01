Financial Conduct Authority

FCA guilty of 'dereliction of duty' in media blunder
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to be heavily criticised over its decision to leak details of an upcoming insurance probe to a national newspaper, inadvertently causing shares in several major life companies to plummet, according to reports....

FCA pledges overhaul of attestation proceedures
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has pledged it will overhaul the way it issues attestations to firms - which put the onus on senior management to fix problems - by placing greater importance on clarity and transparency.