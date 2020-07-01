Financial Conduct Authority
FCA launches Call for Input on open finance
‘The right values and regulatory regime for open finance needs to be created’
Income protection sales reach highest level in 15 years
From PPI to the credit crunch
FCA publishes guidance on treatment of vulnerable customers
'Embedded culture'
FCA launches consultation on intergenerational differences
Baby boomers, generation X and millennials
FCA defends request for 'unprecedented powers'
Statutory instruments to be enforced from 29 March
FCA: One week left for insurers to convert to SM&CR
Advisers will follow next year
Golden Charter calls for statutory regulation of funeral plans
HM Treasury calling for evidence regarding pre-paid funeral plan market regulation and potential for customer detriment
FCA releases discussion paper addressing cash savings market
Feedback wanted on cash savings options
Stuart Scullion: FCA's 'broad-brush approach' impacting healthcare
Executive chairman of the Association of Medical Insurance and Intermediaries (AMII) calls for regulator to be "more prescriptive"
White paper calls for stronger funeral plan regulation
Compulsion for all providers and distributors to be regulated by FPA and minimum solvency among proposals
Matt Riordan: How can you meet MiFID II recording requirements?
Firms that fail to put processes in place to meet the requirements of MiFID II now will undoubtedly feel the strain - both financially and operationally - in the near future, warns Matt Riordan
FCA chair Griffith-Jones to step down in March 2018
Has faced criticism during his tenure
Larger, restricted and AR firms more consistent on suitability - FCA
Advice found to be 'suitable' in 93.1% of cases
FCA to address phoenixing of firms and individuals
'It's a concern'
FCA calls for changes to consumer communications
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has called on firms, consumer groups and stakeholders to give consumers information in smarter and more effective ways.
APFA prioritises FCA budget freeze and longstop
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has called for a 15 year longstop and for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to freeze its budget for two years.
FCA 'miscalculated' care costs in business plan - LEBC Group
The Financial Conduct Authority's business plan has failed to calculated the Dilnot cap correctly Kay Ingram, divisional director of LEBC Group has warned.
FCA guilty of 'dereliction of duty' in media blunder
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to be heavily criticised over its decision to leak details of an upcoming insurance probe to a national newspaper, inadvertently causing shares in several major life companies to plummet, according to reports....
Regulators approve Aviva-Friends Life merger
The merger between Friends Life and Aviva has been cleared by the regulators, meaning that only the shareholder vote now remains to be cleared.
FCA makes recommendations on consumer complaints
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has made a number of recommendations changes to the ways firms handle consumer complaints, following a review of 15 financial firms.
Simplified advice: FCA urged to rethink stance on 'priority needs'
Simplified advice should not be restricted to those who have cleared their debts and had other ‘priority needs' met if the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is serious about closing the advice gap, according to a law firm.
FCA pledges overhaul of attestation proceedures
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has pledged it will overhaul the way it issues attestations to firms - which put the onus on senior management to fix problems - by placing greater importance on clarity and transparency.
Almost all FCA fines via settlement deals - research
Some 97% of the £943m in fines collected by the financial regulator between 2010 and 2013 came from settlements, according to research from law firm Freshfields.
Blog: Advisers must stop threatening clients
Advisers are increasingly imposing fees on customers who switch or cancel protection policies. Adviser Mark Sleaford is not impressed