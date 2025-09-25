IPAW 2025: After the sale

The webinar kicked off with Vicky Churcher, executive director, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) chatting to Keith Richards, Consumer Duty Alliance, about Consumer Duty two years on. Richards announced that the Consumer Duty Alliance would be looking into creating a protection alliance to allow advisers to take a more holistic approach to financial advice, driven by the Duty. The pair discussed that the regulation had impacts on insurers and advisers, with good examples of customer-focused change. Richards said: "The major difference now is the shift to outcomes-based regula...