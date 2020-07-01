Life
Swiss Re rolls out cannabis guide for insurers
The ‘latest trends, facts and impacts’
Scottish Widows pays 98.4% protection claims in 2018
Pay-outs totalling £208m
Old Mutual pays 99.78% of life claims (and 96.2% for CI)
Nearly £150m paid since 2016
Canada Life enhances individual life and critical illness
More than 30 new conditions
iPipeline & dacadoo to offer premiums using app data
Wellbeing propositions for EMEA
AIG Life pays 99% life claims
And 94% for critical illness
This Is Money teams up with Cavendish Online
To provide readers life and protection insurance
COVER Feature: Rising rates
The bad news and the good news
LifeSearch releases Health, Wealth & Happiness Report
Half of Brits would sacrifice portion of salary for more free time
Andrew Gething: We need to move on from publishing claim stats
Most life insurance providers publish their claim stats. While this is a step forward, we need to do more, says MorganAsh's managing director
People living longer but in poorer health - Public Health England
'Health Profile for England' report finds UK women's health worse than other parts of Europe
Aegon adds family income benefit to online protection application
Majority of people would prefer monthly income to lump sum, says survey
Yorkshire Building Society to offer AIG Life policies
Life and critical insurance available to customers
LV= protection sales fall 15% during first half of 2018
Closure of whole of life offering has seen shift towards term assurance, but income protection offers growth opportunity
Blockchain platform launch aims to bring down insurance costs
Foresees back office costs to be reduced by up to half
More people insure their pets than themselves - Epoq Legal
Only 15% receive legal advice as an employee benefit, survey finds
AIG Life acquires Ellipse
Group life, critical illness and income protection business bought from Munich Re
Katya Maclean: Guardian & engaging customers through advisers
Advisers are the key to unlocking enhanced interaction with policyholders
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Provider shortlist revealed!
Which insurance providers have been nominated for the COVER Excellence Awards 2018?
Scottish Widows pays out 98.99% of life claims for 2017
Above industry average figures for both critical illness and life paid claims
Christine Husbands: Pre-cradle to post-grave
Ahead of our Customer Care Conference on 18 May, RedArc's Christine Husbands breaks down what value-added support services can look like to various people
IRESS data shows 20.5% protection sales increase
The Exchange indicates 'record-breaking quarter' for critical illness, life, income protection and multi benefit products for first three months of 2018
Increasing trust(s) in Protection
In her second of two articles, Ruth Gilbert argues a combined industry effort would improve pay-out times for life cover claimants
Royal London: 25% rise in new intermediary protection business sales
From £647m in 2016 to £807m in 2017