Brits unable to access finances after death of loved one: Tesco

Research from Tesco Insurance revealed that 37% of Brits say loved ones would not know their financial passwords should they pass away.
Alongside this figure, 33% said their loved ones would not be able to locate important financial documents stored online should they pass away. The survey, which quizzed 2,008 consumers under the age of 55, also showed that 12% thought their loved ones knew where passwords were stored but lacked the knowledge to access them. According to Tesco Insurance, not being open about financial passwords and sharing access can lead to delays at the point of claim, which can add undue stress to an already difficult time. Ban Mahsoub, partnerships director, Tesco Insurance and Money Services, ...
