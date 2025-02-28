The race for life: scale vs margin

Protection needs its ‘Monzo moment’

clock • 4 min read

Alain Desmier, managing director, Contact State, discusses how traditional models for brokering protection needs to change radically. He advocates for short purchase lengths and a revolution in the industry’s attitude to growing the market.

Spotted this week on the website of a leading life insurance broker in the UK was this, less-than-enticing sales message:  "WE KNOW THAT YOU'RE BUSY. Honestly, we get it! We're people too... with families, jobs, dogs to walk, bills to pay, lawns to mow...

