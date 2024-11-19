How to resuscitate the life market

Life insurance is key to financial wellbeing and peace of mind. However, Swiss Re data shows a worrying trend. Between 2007 and 2023, penetration dropped from 5.4% to 3.6%. This sharp decline indicates a market in structural decline and calls for urgent new thinking. When viewed alongside Capgemini's World Life Insurance Report 2025, on which I consulted, the data highlights several important megatrends: The polarity between high-performers and the rest of the marketplace is increasing. Those capable of demonstrating either scaled economic resiliency or have adopted and operationali...