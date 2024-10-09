Case Study: RedArc

Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc, details post-injury health support given to Clare Warren after an injury.
Overview Following a fall where she sustained fractures to both wrists and her jaw, Clare accessed the RedArc Personal Nurse Service available as an additional benefit of her individual life insurance policy. Clare did not make a claim, but was able to make use of all the added-value benefits within the policy. This resulted in better health outcomes, expedited her recovery and enabled her to return to work. Health issue Clare had surgery to her right wrist and was given a splint to wear. Her left wrist was also fractured. Clare was unable to work as her role included a lot of ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.