Two thirds of employees are not offered PMI or life cover

Employment consultancy Barnett Waddingham surveyed 3,006 employees aged over 18 and found the protection gap is widening through the workplace, as two thirds of employees surveyed did not have access to any form of protection via their employer.

There was a greater protection gap among certain genders, according to the research, as 71% of women were not offered PMI, compared to 58% of men. Despite this, 40% of employees said they would pay for PMI or life insurance if provided by their employer.

Overall, critical illness was the least received benefit by businesses, as 72% of employees do not have access to this cover through a group scheme.

Only one quarter (25%) of employees were offered income protection (IP), which Barnett Waddingham detailed is "acute" among employees with disabilities as 62% have not been offered this benefit. However, 61% of respondents stated they would want IP as a paid benefit.

Barnett Waddingham said that employers are risking their ability to attract and retain talent if they do not address these issues as one in seven (14%) employees leave their jobs to seek better benefits.

Julia Turney, partner and head of platform and benefits at Barnett Waddingham, commented that ensuring employees are protected and supported will also help to "instil resilience" into a business' workforce, therefore "reducing potential future risks and ensuring longevity in an organisations future business plans."

"Employers have a crucial role to play in supporting the wellbeing and financial security of their employees. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever for employers to prioritise the health of their workforce," Turney said.

Commenting on the survey results, Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD), told COVER: "With government currently focussed on improving productivity, keeping people in the workplace and getting absent employees back to work it could be short-sighted of employers not to have benefits in place to support this.

"It could also be short-sighted for recruitment and retention purposes - new employment terms are emerging at such a pace that it's difficult to keep up with them: "quiet quitting", "loud quitting" and "turnover contagion" all reflect the difficulties businesses face in times of high employment and employees will be moving jobs to more caring employers offering a better benefits package."