LV= responds to sale of life and pensions rumour

Following Sky report

LV= responds to sale of life and pensions rumour
  • Hannah Godfrey, Hope William-Smith, Adam Saville
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

LV= board issues statement regarding recent press speculation regarding possible transaction

According to a recent report from Sky, LV= has engaged with financial advisers to examine whether the sale of its life and pensions units would be in the best interests of its 1.3 million customers.

Sky reported the 177 year-old business is also considering some sort of joint of venture. Sources told Sky there is no guarantee of the sale, and LV='s board could decide to maintain its independence. However, Fenchurch Advisory Partners is understood to be advising the firm on its options. 

  • LinkedIn  

More on Insurer

blog comments powered by Disqus