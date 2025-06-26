HSBC Life launches adviser support team

Through the protection adviser support team, advisers will be able to receive "faster" replies through phone or email from the specialist team on a range of topics. This includes support around applications in progress, underwriting, commission, policy updates and system support. HSBC noted that typical questions to the helpline include queries around registering to use its HSBC Access online portal, the status of applications, the medical conditions and specific occupations which are covered, and details on medical screening appointments. HSBC Life said the launch of it support te...