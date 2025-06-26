HSBC Life launches adviser support team

Provider, HSBC Life UK, has launched a support team for protection advisers, with three business development managers (BDMs) appointed to support the offering, expand HSBC’s reach and build on its adviser distribution network.
Through the protection adviser support team, advisers will be able to receive "faster" replies through phone or email from the specialist team on a range of topics. This includes support around applications in progress, underwriting, commission, policy updates and system support. HSBC noted that typical questions to the helpline include queries around registering to use its HSBC Access online portal, the status of applications, the medical conditions and specific occupations which are covered, and details on medical screening appointments. HSBC Life said the launch of it support te...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.