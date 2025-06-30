COVER Customer Care Awards 2025: Winners revealed

On Friday 27 June, 2025, at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London, COVER recognised the providers pushing the envelope in the protection and health industry.
The awards were made up of 16 categories from those recognising marketing teams and customer service to newcomers to the industry and wellbeing support services. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The Customer Care Awards are always a great opportunity to reward the providers doing the best work in our industry. This year's event was particularly special as it coincided with the launch of our COVER Customer Care Conference, so we were able to pair great thought leadership in the day, with a bit of magic in the afternoon. "I'd like to personally congratulate all of those who were s...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.