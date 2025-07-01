CMA clears Direct Line acquisition

The announcement represents the end of a six-week merger inquiry. The CMA launched an investigation into the acquisition on 15 May to examine whether the merger would "result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services". The watchdog will decide whether to refer the merger for a phase two investigation. The CMA has yet to publish its full decision on the merger. In June, Aviva received written notice from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) approving its acquisition of...