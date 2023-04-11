Tavistock Investments acquires Precise Protect

Over 200 advisers and over 37,000 clients to join

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Tavistock Investments acquires Precise Protect

Tavistock Investments has acquired Northern Ireland-based insurance and protection business, Precise Protect Limited, for £7 million.

Precise Protect has a network of over 200 advisers and over 37,000 UK-based clients, offering life and critical illness cover, private medical insurance, personal injury and income protection, several of which were developed in-house.

Precise Protect marks the first "significant" acquisition in the next phase of the group's growth plans, Tavistock noted, following the sale of its investment management business to Titan Wealth Holdings in August 2021.

Upon completion of the deal, the Tavistock group will have over 400 advisers and other business introducers looking after over 110,000 private clients, as well as 350 corporate and affinity clients with some 16,000 employees.

The acquisition of Precise into the group will provide opportunities for operational cost savings, including software, systems and regulatory oversight, Tavistock detailed, as well as the opportunity to upskill mortgage and protection advisers to become independent financial advisers through the Tavistock Academy.

Tony Close, managing director at Precise Protect, commented: "We are very pleased to be joining the Tavistock group which will enable us to offer a much wider range of services to our clients, as well as deliver a development pathway for advisers and career development opportunities for staff."

Brian Raven, chief executive at Tavistock, said: "We look forward to benefitting from numerous synergies, including operational cost savings, increased profitability and new business leads."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Protection Distributors Group secures seven sponsors

Pivotal Growth snaps up Embrace Financial Services

More on Adviser / Broking

Pivotal Growth snaps up Embrace Financial Services
Adviser / Broking

Pivotal Growth snaps up Embrace Financial Services

"Better placed to increase the value of Embrace"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 April 2023 • 1 min read
FCA consults on fees of £94m for advisers to fork out in 2023/24
Adviser / Broking

FCA consults on fees of £94m for advisers to fork out in 2023/24

Consultation opens today as regulator publishes its latest business plan

Hope William-Smith
Hope William-Smith
clock 05 April 2023 • 1 min read
Richard Kateley: The Power of the 'Want'
Adviser / Broking

Richard Kateley: The Power of the 'Want'

"Our biggest problem in growing the protection market is also our greatest protection"

Richard Kateley
clock 05 April 2023 • 4 min read

Highlights

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
New Guardian income protection proposition goes live
Income Protection

New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

On Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read