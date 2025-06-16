Howden Group's CEO David Howden awarded CBE

The King's Birthday Honours List marks the "extraordinary" contributions and service of people across the UK, with Howden having been awarded a CBE for services to the insurance industry. Howden began his career in the industry as an intermediary at Alexander Howden in 1981. He moved on to found Howden Group, the global insurance and employee benefits intermediary, in 1994. As CEO, he leads the group's merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, as well as directing and implementing the group's strategic growth and direction. Jonathan Reynolds, business and trade secretary, said: "I a...