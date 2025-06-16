The Right Mortgage and Protection Network sees protection growth

The network reported a "strong start" to the year with growth in business activity across all of its core product areas, as well as increases in adviser numbers and internal resourcing. Protection business was up by 41.5% in Q1 2024 and PMI was up by nearly 50%, with increases also recorded in general insurance (29%) and mortgage lending (25.5%). The Right Mortgage said April was its best month on record across all product areas, as well as for all companies within the group. Martin Wilson, CEO and founding shareholder, The Right Mortgage and Protection Network, said the year-on-ye...