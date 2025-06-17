Quarter of mid-lifers have sought advice: Royal London

According to the provider's latest Financial Resilience Report, which surveyed 4,003 adults, 36% of the whole sample had sought advice, with 13% maintaining an ongoing advice relationship. Of the mid-lifers who had sought advice, most reported receiving transactional advice, such as taking out life insurance or critical illness cover (CIC) when securing a mortgage. However, 5% had an ongoing advice relationship. Mid-lifers were focusing on work and career, with many bringing up families. This age group had the lowest cash savings of all age groups but also held the most financial prot...