Foster Denovo, a national firm of financial advisers, has launched a digital advice tool as more are believing that digital financial advice will become the norm.
The firm's research amongst 1,500 people aged between 20-50 earning from under £15,000 to nearly £100,000 in different occupations and regions across the UK found that 53% would be interested in a digital alternative, with 64% believing personalised digital financial advice would eventually become the norm. Meanwhile, the Financial Conduct Authority recently found that just under one in 10 people pay for advice in the UK. Considering this, the private wealth and corporate advisory group has created MyAdvicePlace (MAP), aiming to provide personalised, regulated, financial advice on key...
