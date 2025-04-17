FCA proposes reduction of data reporting for firms

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proposing to remove “unnecessary” data reporting for firms.
As part of the regulator's aim to "reduce burden and unlock economic growth", it confirmed in an update on 16 April 2025 that it is opening a consultation to remove three collections. So far, the FCA said it has identified three regular returns as viable for decommissioning: Form G: The Retail Investment Adviser Complaints Notifications Form; FSA039: Client Money and Assets; and Section F RMAR. This consultation applies to insurance, mortgage and retail investment intermediaries, MIFIDPRU investment firms, securities and futures firms, investment management firms, collective portfolio...
