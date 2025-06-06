FCA partners with international regulators on 'rogue' finfluencers

Regulators across the globe, led by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), have joined forces to protect social media users from illegal financial promotions by “rogue” finfluencers.
Nine regulators, from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Italy, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom took part in the week of action, which began on 2 June, 2025. In the UK, the FCA has made three arrests with the support of the City of London Police (the National Lead Force for fraud), authorised criminal proceedings against three people, invited four finfluencers for interview, sent seven cease and desist letters and has issued 50 warning alerts. The watchdog said the warning alerts will result in more than 650 take down requests on social media platforms and more than 50 websites ope...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.