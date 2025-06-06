FCA partners with international regulators on 'rogue' finfluencers

Crackdown on illegal financial promotions

Isabel Baxter
clock • 3 min read

Regulators across the globe, led by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), have joined forces to protect social media users from illegal financial promotions by “rogue” finfluencers.

Nine regulators, from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Italy, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom took part in the week of action, which began on 2 June, 2025. In the UK, the FCA has made three arrests with the support of the City of London Police (the National Lead Force for fraud), authorised criminal proceedings against three people, invited four finfluencers for interview, sent seven cease and desist letters and has issued 50 warning alerts. The watchdog said the warning alerts will result in more than 650 take down requests on social media platforms and more than 50 websites ope...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

FCA proposes reduction of data reporting for firms

Christine Elliott departs as PFS chair

More on Regulation

FCA updates Enforcement Guide
Regulation

FCA updates Enforcement Guide

Adds to ‘name and shame' proposals

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 03 June 2025 • 2 min read
Consumers have low trust, satisfaction and engagement with life insurance: Broadstone
Regulation

Consumers have low trust, satisfaction and engagement with life insurance: Broadstone

FCA Financial Lives survey 2024

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 June 2025 • 2 min read
IPT receipts reach £648 million in April 2025
Regulation

IPT receipts reach £648 million in April 2025

An increase of £33m from 2024's figure

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 May 2025 • 1 min read