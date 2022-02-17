Partners& acquires Direct Healthline

Partners& has expanded its wellbeing and benefits business by acquiring Direct Healthline for an undisclosed sum.

Direct Healthline, led by Isobel Skeates, offers a range of employee benefits, including group income protection. It's team will move over to Partners& and report to Marcia Reid, managing partner of the group's wellbeing, engagement and benefits team.

Richard Skeates, director at Direct Healthline, explained that the decision to join Partners& was the "right move" for the company.

"Partners& has a great proposition for clients and a culture that resonates with ours. I speak for our whole team when I say we are looking forward to this next adventure and to great success in the future," he said.

In addition, Partners& has also entered into a partnership with advo Group to expand its offering and serve larger corporate clients.

Advo currently provides advice and recommendations on employee benefits including health, risk, well-being and lifestyle benefits.

Commenting on the new partnership, Larry Bulmer, chief executive of advo, said he believes Partners& to be a "forward-thinking" advisory business that shares many cultural similarities.

"We are confident that Partners& can deliver the advice and service they need and deserve today and, in the years ahead."

Phil Barton, Partners& chief executive, added: "We have always been of the firm belief that the health of a business will be reflected in the health and well-being of its employees.

"Having a robust employee benefits programme in place will help firms achieve their employee retention goals. With our increasing number of employee benefits experts, we are perfectly placed to deliver for companies who need our experience and advice."

In December last year, Partners& also announced the acquisition of employee benefits advisor, Health Matters.

