Diagnostics rank as most 'essential' employee benefit for businesses

Diagnostics have been cited at the most “essential" benefit in healthcare products (93%) for UK business decision makers, according to Benenden Health.
The private healthcare provider surveyed 78 healthcare intermediary businesses across the UK, finding that mental health support was the most "attractive" benefit for businesses (79%). More than half of businesses planned to maintain their existing employee health and wellbeing propositions, primarily due to the recent rise in National Insurance (NI). The NI increase was cited at the biggest factor impacting business health and wellbeing spend intentions (78%), followed by employee salary increases (45%), NHS wait times (45%) and rising energy prices (35%). Due to these cost increa...
