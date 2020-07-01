Health
Nearly half of employees hide health issues
Survey of 1000 shows
Almost half of 'sandwich carers' struggling mentally
Survey finds
Adam Saville: Broadening horizons
Welcome to the future!
Lack of physical activity costs UK businesses 'up to £6.6bn'
National Fitness Day
Snooze, you lose! Report reveals 'damage' of alarm to UK public
Only a third would ditch snooze button
Vitality Essentials to be launched for SMEs
Preventative healthcare benefits
iPipeline & dacadoo to offer premiums using app data
Wellbeing propositions for EMEA
Axa healthcare launches workplace fitness guide
Axa PPP healthcare has published a "bite-sized" guide for employers to promote physical fitness in the workplace, after finding more than a quarter (27%) of employees do not exercise in the week.
How to maximise protection revenue
Cirencester Friendly's Paul Hudson shares top tips to help advisers increase protection revenue.
Interview: Best Doctors on taking benefits to a whole new level
Fiona Murphy caught up with the company's Europe director Dominic Howard to discuss the service and other markets it would like to break into
Exeter Family Friendly Offer Two Months Free PMI
Exeter Family Friendly have revealed they will offer two months of free cover across their range of private medical insurance products.
Individual protection: Understanding the now, anticipating the future
Swiss Re surveyed 13,000 people across 13 countries in Europe and the Middle East about financial security issues. The responses and findings are both impressive and alarming, says Russell Higginbotham
Portus Consulting uses FitBit for employee wellbeing
Employee benefits consultancy Portus Consulting has introduced FitBit fitness devices for all staff in a bid to improve employee engagement and corporate wellness.
Workplace health: All in it together
Employers should encourage staff to take more responsibility for their health and wellbeing to ensure they are fit to enjoy retirement, and able to work for as long as they like, writes AXA PPP's Nick Jeal.
Spot the difference: Variations in children's cover explained
Alan Lakey discusses why advisers should pay closer attention to the differences in children's cover offered by insurers
WHCA becomes Orchard Healthcare
WHCA is now Orchard Healthcare, with a new website being launched along with the rebrand of the Worcester based cashplan provider.
Adviser Clinic: AXA PPP: What is the role of healthcare in an adviser's portfolio?
Gavin Shay, head of partnership development at AXA PPP healthcare, looks at the role healthcare can play in an adviser's portfolio.
Westfield Health donates £250k to helipad appeal
Westfield Health has donated £250,000 to the fundraising appeal to build a new helipad at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.
Cases of lung cancer in women reach record level
Cases of lung cancer in women have reached 20,000 a year in the UK for the first time, having increased from 14,200 a year around 20 years ago, Cancer Research UK has found.
Office workers lacking time for health and wellbeing
Over a third (35%) of those whose work is mainly or solely office based spend less than an hour on physical exercise a week, with 9% doing none, a survey by Age UK and Bupa has found.
Fit for Work service completes rollout in Wales
The Fit for Work (FfW) service has fully rolled-out across Wales and is also active in much of England.
Adviser Clinic: AXA PPP: How do advisers feel about PMI at the moment?
Gavin Shay, head of partnership development at AXA PPP healthcare, looks at how advisers feel about the current state of the PMI market.
Private Healthcare Summit 2015: Self pay growing at PMI's expense - report
Double-digit growth in the self pay healthcare sector is coming at the expense of private medical insurance, a report has found.
Obesity: The challenges for life insurance
Pulse Insurance's Livi Jenkinson discusses why obesity is a major barrier to life insurance coverage and what can be done for customers