Record quarter for private healthcare

Data released by the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) showed that Q1 2024 saw more private healthcare admissions than any quarter ever in the UK, with 238,000 patients admitted.
The data also showed that the use of private medical insurance (PMI) had also grown, with the second consecutive record quarter. Q1 2024 had 1680,000 insured patients admitted, compared to 161,000 in Q4 2023. This growth represents a 6% increase in those utilising PMI on the same quarter in 2023. The number of PMI-funded admissions grew in every region across England, with London (61,000) and the South East (31,000) having the most PMI admissions. Of those insured admissions, 88,095 were males, an increase of 7% compared to Q1 2023. 79,850 were females, an increase of 6% compared to Q...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.