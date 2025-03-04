Q3 2024 highest on record for private hospital admissions

The number of private hospital admissions for the quarter was 223,000, made up of 158,000 insured admissions and 65,000 self-pay admissions. This number represents a 1% increase on Q3 2023 private hospital admissions, in that quarter, admissions stood at 220,000. The number is also a 5% decline from Q2 2024, PHIN put this down to a seasonal pattern. Q3 2024 was also the fifth highest quarter on record for the network. Brett Hill, head of health and protection. Broadstone, said: "The surge in PMI admissions from Q3 2023 highlights the growing importance of private medical insurance ...