Q3 2024 highest on record for private hospital admissions

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has reported the highest Q3 for private hospital admissions in 2024.

The number of private hospital admissions for the quarter was 223,000, made up of 158,000 insured admissions and 65,000 self-pay admissions. This number represents a 1% increase on Q3 2023 private hospital admissions, in that quarter, admissions stood at 220,000. The number is also a 5% decline from Q2 2024, PHIN put this down to a seasonal pattern. Q3 2024 was also the fifth highest quarter on record for the network. Brett Hill, head of health and protection. Broadstone, said: "The surge in PMI admissions from Q3 2023 highlights the growing importance of private medical insurance ...

