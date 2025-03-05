New NHS support

Through an election campaign, vote, Budget and the Chancellors' first Mansion House announcement in November, the political landscape for UK advisers and insurers has certainly shifted in the past year. One important area of continued focus from the Labour government has been a commitment to increasing support and funding for the NHS. This includes allocating an additional £22 billion to health and social care and promising to reduce waiting lists by providing an extra 40,000 appointments per week1. The 2024 Budget promised a 3.8% increase in the overall health and care budget for NHS...