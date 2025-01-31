New VP of customer operations for Spectrum.Life

The role will see Macadam manage client delivery, marketing and non-clinical operations. He will also lead on company business systems, tendering processes and project management frameworks. Andrew Macadam, VP of customer operations, Spectrum.Life, said: Together, we will strengthen its position as a global leader and trailblazer in digital health solutions. "With the UK and Ireland offering vibrant markets full of potential, I look forward to collaborating with the team to help employers and their people thrive both locally and globally." Previously, Macadam's spent a decade at M...