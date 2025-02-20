Amii partners for PMI onboarding

Collaboration with 4C platform

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has announced a partnership with 4C Platform to build an online tool to assist with the Private Medical Insurance (PMI) sales journey in the UK.

The tool is aimed at supporting advisers through automated medical note creation, an integrated hospital finder and a quote comparison system. It will attempt to increase efficiency for advisers, according to amii, by helping them manage their time efficiently and select the appropriate product for the client. The platform currently integrates with providers including Aviva, Bupa, Vitality and AXA. David Middleton, executive chair, amii, said: "As part of our commitment to supporting amii members, I am delighted to introduce the new member benefit. "Understanding the time-intensive...

