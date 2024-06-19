New MD for Vitality Health

Provider, Vitality, has announced that it has a new MD for its health insurance business, Dr Arun Thiyagarajan, who will take the role from January 2025.
Thiyagarajan takes the role from Dr Keith Klintworth, who is retiring from the role after 14 years at Vitality. During his time at the business, Klintworth focused on digital healthcare in the PMI market. Neville Koopowitz, CEO, Vitality, said: "The business has seen sustained growth in recent years and is at the forefront of private medical insurance provision, with an emphasis on prevention, alongside primary and secondary care. "Arun brings a wealth of healthcare and medical experience with him, both of which will be highly relevant as we continue to evolve our offering to even mor...
