Aviva published FY23 results

This growth was driven by strong growth in health, which was up 41%, as well as individual protection which grew 13% as a result of "strong" growth in independent financial adviser (IFA) and direct channels. Despite this growth in sales, overall value of new business value was 3% lower than the previous year. Aviva put this down to an increase in interest rates offsetting the growth in sales. Doug Brown, CEO, Aviva Insurance, wealth and retirement, said: "Our Insurance business delivered significant sales growth across health and individual protection, as we continue to meet our custo...