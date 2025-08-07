The shift in demand for unemployment cover

Kesh Thukaram, co-founder, Best Insurance, discusses the rising demand for unemployment cover, as well as the need for the protection industry to improve predictions of economic and consumer trends.
In July 2025, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced that the rate of UK unemployment increased to 4.7% in the three months to May, up from 4.6% in the three months to April. Some media commentators have called this surprising but for us, it's something we've seen coming for months. The beauty of capturing and analysing data is that, if you use it in the right way, it doesn't just give you an insight into what's happening now, but also what's coming around the corner. This can prove crucial in predicting trends and patterns - something the insurance industry is not very go...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.