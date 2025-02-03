Employers concerned about serious ill-health for older workers

GRiD research found

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Living with serious ill health, including cancer, has been cited by more than one quarter (27%) of employers as a concern for their Baby Boomer staff, according to research by Group Risk Development (GRiD).

The industry body surveyed 500 HR decision-makers at UK businesses, finding that employers had the same concern for Gen X (23%), Millennial (13%) and Gen Z workers (11%). Employers were also concerned about living with serious medical conditions. GRiD surveyed 1,250 UK-employed adults and found that 18% were concerned about living with serious ill-health, including cancer, which is up from 12% in 2024. This figure increased to 27% for those aged over 55, compared to 19% last year. GRiD said that this increasing concern is not unfounded as the latest NHS figures reveal that cancer diag...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Perci Health expands virtual cancer clinic services

Employees seeking preventative healthcare benefits

More on Group Protection

Employers concerned about serious ill-health for older workers
Group Protection

Employers concerned about serious ill-health for older workers

GRiD research found

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 February 2025 • 1 min read
Online group protection applications rise for L&G
Group Protection

Online group protection applications rise for L&G

Growth in ONIX platform

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 January 2025 • 2 min read
IPT hits £6.7bn in 24/25
Group Protection

IPT hits £6.7bn in 24/25

IPT and Employer NICs receipts

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 January 2025 • 2 min read