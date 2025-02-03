Employers concerned about serious ill-health for older workers

Living with serious ill health, including cancer, has been cited by more than one quarter (27%) of employers as a concern for their Baby Boomer staff, according to research by Group Risk Development (GRiD).
The industry body surveyed 500 HR decision-makers at UK businesses, finding that employers had the same concern for Gen X (23%), Millennial (13%) and Gen Z workers (11%). Employers were also concerned about living with serious medical conditions. GRiD surveyed 1,250 UK-employed adults and found that 18% were concerned about living with serious ill-health, including cancer, which is up from 12% in 2024. This figure increased to 27% for those aged over 55, compared to 19% last year. GRiD said that this increasing concern is not unfounded as the latest NHS figures reveal that cancer diag...
