Long-term sickness costing economy £66.3bn by 2030: Zurich

The cost of long-term sick leave is set to almost to double by 2030, costing the economy £66.3bn a year in lost productivity, according to a study by Zurich and the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
The report also unveiled that the number of workers with long-term health conditions has increased by 27% in the last six years, these workers took a total of 112.5m sick days in 2023. All in, this cost the UK economy £32.7bn, a figure set to double in the next six years. Peter Hamilton, head of market, Zurich, said: "The wider issue here isn't about people wanting to be off work - the vast majority want to get back to ‘normal life' as quickly as they can. There is a requirement for multiple interventions from both the Government and employers to make sure people have the support they ne...
