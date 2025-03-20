Rising tides for group protection

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, discusses the role of group protection and employee benefits in achieving better customer outcomes with Mark Till, CEO, Unum UK.
Policy put forth by the Labour Government has the potential to greatly impact the group protection market, with rising costs causing some employers to put benefits packages on the chopping block. This, combined with increasing rates of ill-health, a struggling NHS and a volatile workforce marketplace, means that employers are under increasing pressure to close the healthcare gap. In response, up steps group protection and health. Enabling employers to keep people in work, happy and, most importantly, healthy. But it's not all smooth sailing for the sector. To discover the key chall...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.