MPs call for SSP reform

The report recommends that SSP be raised in line with the flat rate of statutory maternity pay, which could see SSP rise to £172.48 per week, from £109.40 per week. Recommendations also include expanding SSP to all employees, not just those earning above the lower earnings limit. Rt Hon Sir Stephen Timms MP, Chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, said: "Statutory sick pay is failing in its primary purpose to act as a safety net for workers who most need financial help during illness. "With the country continuing to face high rates of sickness absence, the Government can no longe...