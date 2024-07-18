The King's Speech: employment

His Majesty, speaking at Parliament on 17 July 2024, said: "My Government is committed to making work pay and will legislate to introduce a new deal for working people to ban exploitative practices and enhance employment rights. It will seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop the most powerful artificial intelligence models." "Legislation on race equality will be published in draft to enshrine the full right to equal pay in law." The Employment Rights Bill is yet to be fully unveiled, but a briefing note stated it would include: ...