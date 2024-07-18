The King's Speech: employment

Works rights plus race and disability

Cameron Roberts
clock • 3 min read

In his Speech this week, King Charles III, confirmed that Labour will be introducing renewed right for workers later this year, as well as increasing legislation on race and disability equality.

His Majesty, speaking at Parliament on 17 July 2024, said: "My Government is committed to making work pay and will legislate to introduce a new deal for working people to ban exploitative practices and enhance employment rights. It will seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop the most powerful artificial intelligence models." "Legislation on race equality will be published in draft to enshrine the full right to equal pay in law." The Employment Rights Bill is yet to be fully unveiled, but a briefing note stated it would include: ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

The King's speech: focus on health

11.6m renters at risk without IP

More on Regulation

MPs call for SSP reform
Regulation

MPs call for SSP reform

Not enough support for those who need it

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 28 March 2024 • 2 min read
Long-term sickness costing economy £66.3bn by 2030: Zurich
Regulation

Long-term sickness costing economy £66.3bn by 2030: Zurich

Workers need government support

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 27 February 2024 • 2 min read
Keith Richards unveils new Consumer Duty advisory body
Regulation

Keith Richards unveils new Consumer Duty advisory body

Building cross-sector alliance

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 March 2023 • 2 min read