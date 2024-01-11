Register now for COVER's new Summit North event

COVER is pleased to open registrations for its inaugural regional event, Summit North, which will be held on 21 March at the Park Royal Hotel in Warrington.
Summit North is a premier event for northern advisers, featuring an exciting programme of industry leaders discussing the topics at the forefront of the protection and health industry. There will be plenty of opportunities to meet providers in our exhibition hall to discuss the latest product developments, as well as the opportunity to grow your network with fellow advisers. Under this year's theme of ‘Inspire, Connect, Grow', COVER Summit North aims to help advisers keep up with the latest industry developments and deliver the best outcomes for their clients. The event will includ...
