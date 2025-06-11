NHS receives £29bn per year boost

The review, which was announced in the House of Commons, addressed numerous areas for investment including nuclear power, school development and energy. The Chancellor highlighted that Labour had increased total departmental budget growth by 2.3% per year as part of its spending plan and allocated £190 billion extra investment in running public services. Reeves closed out her announcement by discussing the NHS, in her speech she committed an additional £29bn in spending towards the day-to-day running of the health service. This "record cash investment" in the health service represe...