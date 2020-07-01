Shortlist
COVER Excellence Awards: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
Thursday 10 October, The Brewery, London
COVER Customer Care Awards: Shortlists announced!
Truly making a difference
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
We announce the shortlisted finalists of intermediaries at this year's awards
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Provider shortlist revealed!
Which insurance providers have been nominated for the COVER Excellence Awards 2018?
Big Ideas Competition: Shortlist announced!
The 10 entries that made the final cut