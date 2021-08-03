ADVERTISEMENT

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: Provider shortlist announced!

Winners announced 2 November

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 August 2021 • 4 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: Provider shortlist announced!

COVER is delighted to announce the shortlist of nominated provider categories for the COVER Excellence Awards 2021.

Spanning 19 categories, including two individual awards and two new awards for this year (Insurtech of the Year and Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support) the nominated provider shortlist has been compiled following a period of reader voting and a series of judging sessions.

The firms and individuals nominated below will be contacted shortly to submit their entries for a panel of industry experts to judge. Entries for nominated provider submissions will be open until 1 September, as are entries for the intermediary categories.

The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will be announced on 2 November during a black-tie ceremony on 2nd November at The Brewery, London, following this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted below:

Outstanding Added Value Service (Third Party)

  • HealthHero
  • LifeWorks
  • Medical Screening Solutions
  • RedArc
  • Reframe
  • Simplyhealth
  • Square Health
  • TelaDoc

Outstanding Added Value (Provider)

  • AIG Life
  • Aviva
  • Canada Life
  • Cirencester Friendly
  • Guardian
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Royal London
  • Shepherd's Friendly
  • Simplyhealth
  • The Exeter
  • Unum
  • Vitality

Outstanding Cashplan

  • Benenden Health
  • Health Shield
  • Medicash
  • Paragon Health Benefits
  • WPA

Outstanding New Technology Offering

  • Aviva
  • CIExpert
  • iPipeline
  • IRESS
  • Munich Re
  • Royal London
  • Sprout.ai
  • UnderwriteMe
  • Willis Tower Watson
  • Zurich

Insurtech of the Year [NEW FOR 2021]

  • Anorak
  • Instanda
  • iPipeline
  • Sprout.ai
  • Square Health
  • UnderwriteMe
  • YuLife

Outstanding Promotion of Protection

  • AIG Life
  • Canada Life
  • CIExpert
  • Guardian
  • iPipeline
  • Legal & General
  • OpenWork
  • Protection Review - ProtectX
  • Shepherds Friendly
  • The Exeter
  • UnderwriteMe
  • Vitality

Outstanding Group Health Insurance

  • Aviva
  • AXA Health
  • Bupa
  • Canada Life
  • Cigna
  • Equipsme
  • Legal & General
  • Vitality

Outstanding Group Critical Illness

  • AIG Life
  • Aviva
  • Canada Life
  • Legal & General
  • Unum
  • YuLife

Outstanding Group Income Protection

  • AIG Life
  • Aviva
  • Canada Life
  • Legal & General
  • Unum
  • YuLife
  • Zurich

Outstanding Individual Health Insurance

  • AXA Health
  • Aviva
  • Bupa
  • The Exeter
  • Vitality
  • WPA

Outstanding Individual Critical Illness

  • Aegon
  • AIG Life
  • Guardian
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Royal London
  • Scottish Widows
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Outstanding Individual Income Protection

  • AIG Life
  • British Friendly
  • Cirencester Friendly
  • Holloway Friendly
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Royal London
  • Shepherds Friendly
  • The Exeter

Outstanding Individual Life Insurance

  • Aegon
  • Aviva
  • AIG Life
  • Guardian
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Royal London
  • Scottish Widows
  • The Exeter
  • Vitality

Outstanding Business Protection

  • Aegon
  • AIG Life
  • Canada Life
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Royal London
  • Scottish Widows
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Outstanding Protection Product Innovation

  • AIG Life
  • Canada Life
  • Guardian
  • Holloway Friendly
  • iPipeline
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Royal London
  • The Exeter
  • Vitality

Outstanding Protection Platform

  • iPipeline
  • IRESS
  • Legal & General
  • UnderwriteMe
  • Zurich

Rising Stars

  • Chris Dunne - Legal & General
  • Damian Ziobrowski - Umbrella Protect
  • Henry Wren - AIG Life
  • Lois Bray - Canada Life
  • Rachael Welsh - Guardian
  • Tarun Gupta - Legal & General
  • Tom Price - AIG Life
  • Victoria West - Legal & General

Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support [NEW FOR 2021]

  • AIG Life
  • Aviva
  • AXA Health
  • Bupa
  • Canada Life
  • Cirencester Friendly
  • HealthHero
  • Health Shield
  • Legal & General
  • Lifeworks
  • RedArc
  • Scottish Widows
  • Simplyhealth
  • The Exeter
  • Towergate Health & Protection
  • Unum
  • Vitality

Insurance Leader of the Year

  • Alan Lakey - CIExpert
  • Craig Brown - Legal & General
  • Debbie Kennedy - LV=
  • Helen Croft - AIG Life
  • Ian Sawyer - Assured Futures
  • Ian Teague - iPipeline
  • Louise Colley - Zurich
  • Subashini M - Aviva
  • Sue Helmont - AIG Life
  • Tom Baigrie - LifeSearch
  • Peter Hamilton - Zurich

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Peter Hamilton: London's Burning…

FCA opens up regulatory sandbox

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Employee Benefits

Norfolk hospital introduces menopause support policy
Employee Benefits

Norfolk hospital introduces menopause support policy

Part of its staff wellness programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 02 August 2021 • 2 min read
Employee wellbeing at SMEs dictated by recognition, flexible working
Employee Benefits

Employee wellbeing at SMEs dictated by recognition, flexible working

Legal & General research shows

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 July 2021 • 3 min read
More than half of employers to review benefits offering in wake of home working shift
Employee Benefits

More than half of employers to review benefits offering in wake of home working shift

8% think benefits need improving

Hannah Godfrey
clock 23 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT