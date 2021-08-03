COVER Excellence Awards 2021: Provider shortlist announced!

Spanning 19 categories, including two individual awards and two new awards for this year (Insurtech of the Year and Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support) the nominated provider shortlist has been compiled following a period of reader voting and a series of judging sessions.

The firms and individuals nominated below will be contacted shortly to submit their entries for a panel of industry experts to judge. Entries for nominated provider submissions will be open until 1 September, as are entries for the intermediary categories.

The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will be announced on 2 November during a black-tie ceremony on 2nd November at The Brewery, London, following this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted below:

Outstanding Added Value Service (Third Party)

HealthHero

LifeWorks

Medical Screening Solutions

RedArc

Reframe

Simplyhealth

Square Health

TelaDoc

Outstanding Added Value (Provider)

AIG Life

Aviva

Canada Life

Cirencester Friendly

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Shepherd's Friendly

Simplyhealth

The Exeter

Unum

Vitality

Outstanding Cashplan

Benenden Health

Health Shield

Medicash

Paragon Health Benefits

WPA

Outstanding New Technology Offering

Aviva

CIExpert

iPipeline

IRESS

Munich Re

Royal London

Sprout.ai

UnderwriteMe

Willis Tower Watson

Zurich

Insurtech of the Year [NEW FOR 2021]

Anorak

Instanda

iPipeline

Sprout.ai

Square Health

UnderwriteMe

YuLife

Outstanding Promotion of Protection

AIG Life

Canada Life

CIExpert

Guardian

iPipeline

Legal & General

OpenWork

Protection Review - ProtectX

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

UnderwriteMe

Vitality

Outstanding Group Health Insurance

Aviva

AXA Health

Bupa

Canada Life

Cigna

Equipsme

Legal & General

Vitality

Outstanding Group Critical Illness

AIG Life

Aviva

Canada Life

Legal & General

Unum

YuLife

Outstanding Group Income Protection

AIG Life

Aviva

Canada Life

Legal & General

Unum

YuLife

Zurich

Outstanding Individual Health Insurance

AXA Health

Aviva

Bupa

The Exeter

Vitality

WPA

Outstanding Individual Critical Illness

Aegon

AIG Life

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Scottish Widows

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding Individual Income Protection

AIG Life

British Friendly

Cirencester Friendly

Holloway Friendly

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

Outstanding Individual Life Insurance

Aegon

Aviva

AIG Life

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Scottish Widows

The Exeter

Vitality

Outstanding Business Protection

Aegon

AIG Life

Canada Life

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Scottish Widows

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding Protection Product Innovation

AIG Life

Canada Life

Guardian

Holloway Friendly

iPipeline

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

The Exeter

Vitality

Outstanding Protection Platform

iPipeline

IRESS

Legal & General

UnderwriteMe

Zurich

Rising Stars

Chris Dunne - Legal & General

Damian Ziobrowski - Umbrella Protect

Henry Wren - AIG Life

Lois Bray - Canada Life

Rachael Welsh - Guardian

Tarun Gupta - Legal & General

Tom Price - AIG Life

Victoria West - Legal & General

Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support [NEW FOR 2021]

AIG Life

Aviva

AXA Health

Bupa

Canada Life

Cirencester Friendly

HealthHero

Health Shield

Legal & General

Lifeworks

RedArc

Scottish Widows

Simplyhealth

The Exeter

Towergate Health & Protection

Unum

Vitality

Insurance Leader of the Year