Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards: Shortlists revealed!
Winners announced 30 June
Celebrating the best the health insurance industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare
COVER is pleased to announce the shortlists for its inaugural Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards.
Presented in conjunction with the COVER Health Insurance Live event on 30 June, the shortlists represent the best of the industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
COVER's judging panel will also be selecting the winner of the Health Champion of the Year award, which recognises the most influential individual working in the health insurance sector today.
The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony immediately after the conclusion of the Health Insurance Live event. To register your place to attend both the event and awards ceremony, click here.
Congratulations to all those shortlisted:
Health Advice Hero:
Fiona Blaxland, BDHL
Dale Le Page, Assured Futures
Peter Lurie, Proactive Medical & Life
Sarita Manzi, Cipher Risk
Catherine Roberts, The Right PMI & Healthcare
Andrew Walton, Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
Health Brand of the Year:
Aetna International
Bupa UK Insurance
Equipsme
Health Shield Friendly Society
Simplyhealth
Square Health
VitalityHealth
Hybrid Offering of the Year:
AIG Life
Assured Futures
Unum UK
Outstanding Collaboration of the Year:
Bupa UK Insurance
Form Health
HBSUK & AXA Health
Health Shield Friendly Society
Spectrum.Life & RedArc
VitalityHealth & Ascenti
VitalityHealth & Peppy Menopause Support
Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Health:
Bupa UK Insurance
Caseblocks
EQL
Equipsme
HBSUK
HCB Group
Medical Screening Solutions
VitalityHealth
WPA
Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing:
Aetna International
Aviva UK Health
Health Shield Friendly Society
Simplyhealth
Working 2 Wellbeing
To attend the online ceremony following the Health Insurance Live 2021 event, please click here and register your place.
