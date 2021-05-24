Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards: Shortlists revealed!

Celebrating the best the health insurance industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare

COVER is pleased to announce the shortlists for its inaugural Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards.

Presented in conjunction with the COVER Health Insurance Live event on 30 June, the shortlists represent the best of the industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

COVER's judging panel will also be selecting the winner of the Health Champion of the Year award, which recognises the most influential individual working in the health insurance sector today.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted:

Health Advice Hero:

Fiona Blaxland, BDHL

Dale Le Page, Assured Futures

Peter Lurie, Proactive Medical & Life

Sarita Manzi, Cipher Risk

Catherine Roberts, The Right PMI & Healthcare

Andrew Walton, Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Health Brand of the Year:

Aetna International

Bupa UK Insurance

Equipsme

Health Shield Friendly Society

Simplyhealth

Square Health

VitalityHealth

Hybrid Offering of the Year:

AIG Life

Assured Futures

Unum UK

Outstanding Collaboration of the Year:

Bupa UK Insurance

Form Health

HBSUK & AXA Health

Health Shield Friendly Society

Spectrum.Life & RedArc

VitalityHealth & Ascenti

VitalityHealth & Peppy Menopause Support

Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Health:

Bupa UK Insurance

Caseblocks

EQL

Equipsme

HBSUK

HCB Group

Medical Screening Solutions

VitalityHealth

WPA

Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing:

Aetna International

Aviva UK Health

Health Shield Friendly Society

Simplyhealth

Working 2 Wellbeing

