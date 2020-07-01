awards

Bupa wins plain English award
Private medical insurer Bupa has won the Plain English Campaign's web award for online clarity for its website, bupa.co.uk.

Le Beau picks up his MBE

Peter Le Beau, co-author of the Protection Review and founder of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) received his MBE for services to insurance and to charity at a ceremony on 5 November.