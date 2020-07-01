awards
Watch video highlights from Women In Protection Awards
The HAC, London
Women in Protection Awards: All winners revealed!
At The HAC, London
COVER editor wins at Protection Review Awards
Protection Journalist of the Year
'In an ideal world we would not have to promote female achievements'
Lifesearch's Emma Thomson on industry scepticism, founding the Women in Protection Network and the need for greater diversity
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Provider shortlist revealed!
Which insurance providers have been nominated for the COVER Excellence Awards 2018?
COVER Excellence Awards 2017: Announcing extension for intermediaries
COVER is providing an extension to intermediaries who wish to submit an entry into this year's COVER Excellence Awards.
Customer Care Awards 2017 - Shortlist revealed
COVER is pleased to announce its shortlist for the inaugural Customer Care Awards.
Protection Review Awards 2016: The winners revealed
Peter Hamilton, head of retail propositions at Zurich Financial Services, was named ‘Personality of the Year' at the Protection Review 2016 awards last night.
LifeSearch announces awards winners
The winners of the annual LifeSearch online awards have been announced with LV= winning five awards including best overall provider.
Lifesearch protection awards - shortlist
Protection specialist LifeSearch has announced the short list for its annual protection awards, with LV=, PruProtect and Aviva the front runners.
The good, the bad and the ugly
As the awards season gathers to a close, Kevin Carr gives a few tips for those eyeing an entry next year.
LifeSearch awards: LV= and Aviva stand out
LV= and Aviva stood out with four gongs each at the LifeSearch awards in London yesterday.
Aviva's Colley scoops COVER's Outstanding Achievment Award
Louise Colley from Aviva picked up the Outstanding Achievement Award at last night's COVER Excellence Awards.
Editor's letter - Only a week left to vote for COVER awards
Good afternoon readers,
PMI included in International Fund and Product Awards
The 12th International Fund and Product Awards, run through Incisive Media's Professional Adviser brand, are now open for entries, and include the category Private Health Care Group.
Bupa wins plain English award
Private medical insurer Bupa has won the Plain English Campaign's web award for online clarity for its website, bupa.co.uk.
Progress from Royal Liver wins Sales and Marketing Excellence awards
Progress enjoyed a successful night at this year's British Excellence in Sales & Marketing Awards (BESMA).
Unum win Group Risk Provider prize at Professional Pensions Awards
Unum has been awarded Group Risk Provider of the Year at the 2010 UK Pensions Awards.
Royal London and Moneygate bag Sesame protection awards
Adviser network Sesame has announced Royal London and Moneygate IFA Ltd as its top protection provider and protection adviser of the year.
Le Beau picks up his MBE
Peter Le Beau, co-author of the Protection Review and founder of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) received his MBE for services to insurance and to charity at a ceremony on 5 November.