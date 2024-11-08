COVER Excellence Awards 2024: Winners announced

Leading lights in protection and health

clock • 2 min read

The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards 2024 were announced on 7 November at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.

The awards sought to recognise advisers and providers who are raising the bar for protection and health. Across 26 categories, out judges worked hard to determine the entrants that stood out from the crowd as examples of excellence in our industry. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "These Excellence Awards were our chance to send off this year on a high. This year's awards had an emphasis on creating good customer outcomes, with many of our winners having focused on vulnerable customers, claims and underwriting and customer understanding. "It was great to see so many people from a...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Adviser / Broking

SBG acquires stake in New Homes Mortgage Services
Adviser / Broking

SBG acquires stake in New Homes Mortgage Services

Undisclosed sum

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 November 2024 • 1 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2024: Winners announced
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2024: Winners announced

Leading lights in protection and health

COVER
clock 08 November 2024 • 2 min read
Best Insurance launches WhatsApp application service
Adviser / Broking

Best Insurance launches WhatsApp application service

ASU insurance will be the first product available

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 October 2024 • 2 min read