COVER Excellence Awards 2024: Winners announced

The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards 2024 were announced on 7 November at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.
The awards sought to recognise advisers and providers who are raising the bar for protection and health. Across 26 categories, out judges worked hard to determine the entrants that stood out from the crowd as examples of excellence in our industry. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "These Excellence Awards were our chance to send off this year on a high. This year's awards had an emphasis on creating good customer outcomes, with many of our winners having focused on vulnerable customers, claims and underwriting and customer understanding. "It was great to see so many people from a...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.