PMI
VitalityHealth launches Moratorium+ on personal PMI
'More competitive for those new to health insurance'
Vitality Essentials to be launched for SMEs
Preventative healthcare benefits
The Exeter 'Health+' added to Rapid Quote
Broker-facing comparison site
The Right PMI & Healthcare joins AMII
Right Mortgage & Protection Network's specialist healthcare and private medical division joins health insurance trade body
96% of self-employed Brits do not have PMI - ActiveQuote
Almost three quarters think it is too expensive
PMI market still waiting for APRIL UK update
Brokers left scratching their heads and without answers to key questions
Industry reacts to APRIL UK withdrawal from UK PMI market
AMII message to customers is 'stay calm and seek independent and impartial advice'
APRIL UK withdraws from UK health insurance market
Existing PMI customers will require advice, says broker
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Provider shortlist revealed!
Which insurance providers have been nominated for the COVER Excellence Awards 2018?
More than half of consumers want healthy behaviour to affect premium
Research from VitalityHealth also reveals that 78% of PMI holders would increase physical activity to reduce policy costs
AMII chairman Scullion joins Premier Choice in non-exec role
Intermediary Premier Choice Group is working with Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) chair Stuart Scullion in a non-executive capacity.
Apple brings health records to iPhone
Apple has introduced a significant update to the health app with the iOS 11.3 beta, debuting a feature for US customers to see their medical records on their iPhone.
PMI Handbook 2018 is published for intermediaries
Private medical insurance publisher, Craigdallie of West Sussex, has published the 2018 edition of the PMI Handbook for professional advisers seeking information on the different plans available in the UK market.
Bupa launches self-referral service for cancer
Bupa has launched a comprehensive self-referral cancer service - Cancer Direct Access in a bid to improve early diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
AMII Summit 2017: Call for stability in IPT
The government must commit to stability for Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) and reappraise tax treatments of private medical and cash plan policies, AMII chairman Stuart Scullion has urged.
Autumn Budget 2017: No further IPT rises this year
There will be no further increases to Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) this year, the Autumn Budget 2017 has revealed.
Autumn Budget 2017: Govt pledges additional NHS funding
The government will immediately give NHS trusts £350 million to allow them to plan for the winter, Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced in the Autumn Budget.
Health Shield acquires Medex Protect
Health Shield has acquired Medex Protect, the specialist private medical insurance (PMI) excess and shortfall protection provider, for an undisclosed sum.
Charles Taylor InsureTech launches Cloud-based health and protection platform
Charles Taylor InsureTech (InsureTech) said it is launching what it claims to be "the world's first" cloud-based life, health and protection core insurance platform.
From cure to prevention: how to cut healthcare costs
It's the one story in healthcare that simply won't go away: the seemingly never-ending rise in costs says Cigna Global Health Benefit's Peter Mills.
AXA PPP hires Punter Southall's Soraya Chamberlain
AXA PPP healthcare has appointed Soraya Chamberlain as head of corporate sales and strategic accounts.
PHIN launches consultant portal
The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) will today make access to its secure online portal available to consultants working in private healthcare, giving them the opportunity to review their entire clinical practice data for the first time,...
Aviva rolls out wellbeing app to large corporates
Aviva has launched an app to help employees of corporate customers track and improve their overall health and wellbeing and better manage specific conditions and fitness priorities.