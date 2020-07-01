PMI

Apple brings health records to iPhone
Apple has introduced a significant update to the health app with the iOS 11.3 beta, debuting a feature for US customers to see their medical records on their iPhone.

PMI Handbook 2018 is published for intermediaries
Private medical insurance publisher, Craigdallie of West Sussex, has published the 2018 edition of the PMI Handbook for professional advisers seeking information on the different plans available in the UK market.

AMII Summit 2017: Call for stability in IPT
The government must commit to stability for Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) and reappraise tax treatments of private medical and cash plan policies, AMII chairman Stuart Scullion has urged.

Health Shield acquires Medex Protect
Health Shield has acquired Medex Protect, the specialist private medical insurance (PMI) excess and shortfall protection provider, for an undisclosed sum.

PHIN launches consultant portal
The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) will today make access to its secure online portal available to consultants working in private healthcare, giving them the opportunity to review their entire clinical practice data for the first time,...

