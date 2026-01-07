Improving nation's sleep could save NHS £1.35bn per year: Vitality

The research showed that 90% of individuals fail to achieve optimal sleep patterns and that this contributes to further health risks. The insurer said that improving sleep habits for 25% of those not on optimum levels could save the NHS £1.3 billion per year. Research also found that obtaining seven hours of sleep per night and maintaining a consistent bedtime can reduce mortality risk by 24% and lower hospital admissions by up to 7%, according to Vitality. Those adults who sleep fewer than six hours of sleep per night face a 20% higher risk of premature death compared to individua...