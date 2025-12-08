Record H1 for insurance-funded private health admissions

Data from the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has shown that H1 2025 was a record period for insurance-funded private health admissions.
The data showed there were 338,000 admissions of this type in the first half of 2025, a record number which tops last year's record of 336,000 admissions in H1 2024. The figure is also 17% higher than pre-pandemic figures, which stood at 290,000 in H1 2019. Brett Hill, head of health & protection, Broadstone, said: "The rapid and sustained growth in PMI-funded admissions since the pandemic is a clear signal of how dramatically healthcare demand has shifted. As the NHS continues to face significant strain. "Private Medical Insurance (PMI) has increasingly stepped in to bridge the ga...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.