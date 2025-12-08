Record H1 for insurance-funded private health admissions

The data showed there were 338,000 admissions of this type in the first half of 2025, a record number which tops last year's record of 336,000 admissions in H1 2024. The figure is also 17% higher than pre-pandemic figures, which stood at 290,000 in H1 2019. Brett Hill, head of health & protection, Broadstone, said: "The rapid and sustained growth in PMI-funded admissions since the pandemic is a clear signal of how dramatically healthcare demand has shifted. As the NHS continues to face significant strain. "Private Medical Insurance (PMI) has increasingly stepped in to bridge the ga...