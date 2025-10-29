Concern over NHS wait times rising: The Exeter

71% of UK citizens concerned about waiting lists

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Insurer, The Exeter, has released research showing concerns among UK citizens about wait times, service availability and GP appointments via the NHS.

The survey, which quizzed 2,000 UK consumers, showed that 71% were worried about NHS wait times for treatments and operations. This figure represents a dramatic rise from 39% concerned about wait times in The Exeter's 2023 Health and Financial fears research. Those surveyed were also concerned about the availability of non-urgent treatment, 64% of respondents voicing this worry, up from 33% in 2023. When it comes to GP appointments, 60% were worried about getting same-day or face-to-face appointments, with 52% also worried about difficulties in contacting surgeries. The figures are...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

