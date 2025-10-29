Concern over NHS wait times rising: The Exeter

The survey, which quizzed 2,000 UK consumers, showed that 71% were worried about NHS wait times for treatments and operations. This figure represents a dramatic rise from 39% concerned about wait times in The Exeter's 2023 Health and Financial fears research. Those surveyed were also concerned about the availability of non-urgent treatment, 64% of respondents voicing this worry, up from 33% in 2023. When it comes to GP appointments, 60% were worried about getting same-day or face-to-face appointments, with 52% also worried about difficulties in contacting surgeries. The figures are...