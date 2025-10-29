Concern over NHS wait times rising: The Exeter

Insurer, The Exeter, has released research showing concerns among UK citizens about wait times, service availability and GP appointments via the NHS.
The survey, which quizzed 2,000 UK consumers, showed that 71% were worried about NHS wait times for treatments and operations. This figure represents a dramatic rise from 39% concerned about wait times in The Exeter's 2023 Health and Financial fears research. Those surveyed were also concerned about the availability of non-urgent treatment, 64% of respondents voicing this worry, up from 33% in 2023. When it comes to GP appointments, 60% were worried about getting same-day or face-to-face appointments, with 52% also worried about difficulties in contacting surgeries. The figures are...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.